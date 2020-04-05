Home

Bonnie Lee Jenkins Obituary
Bonnie Lee Jenkins, 72, of Hughestown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Residential Hospice in Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Cobleigh Buckman, and was a graduate of Meyers High School.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lynn Jenkins; and sister, Joanne Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Robert of Yatesville; Thomas and wife, Sherry, Hughestown; grandchildren, Shelby, Amber, Jaylee, Thomas and Mackenzie; sister Barbara Stine, Plains Twp.

Funeral services are private and were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020
