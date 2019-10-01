|
Brady L. Jayne, 66, of Pittston and formerly of West Wyoming, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at River Run Healthcare Center, Kingston.
Born in Tokyo, Japan, on July 19, 1953, he was the son of Kazuko Ohashi Jayne and the late Forrest L. Jayne.
He attended Wyoming Valley West High School. Brady loved watching movies, going on long walks and reading many books at the library.
He is survived by his loving mother, Kazuko Jayne; sister, Charlene Blazes and her husband, Joseph.
Private interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.
Arrangements were by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019