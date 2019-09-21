|
Bree Monte-Snyder, 42, of Mountain Top, passed away Sept. 20, 2019 at her home, following a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hazleton, Oct. 10, 1976, she was the daughter of Maureen (Lawrence) Zane, Drums and the late Mark Zane, and spent the past three years in Mountain Top after moving from Drums.
Bree had a degree in veterinary science, was the proprietor of Happy Tails Too! Boarding Kennel, Mountain Top, and was a member of several boarding industry organizations. She was also active in youth softball in Mountain Top. Her family would like to thank all of the softball parents for their help over the past few months while Bree was very ill.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her step-father, by her maternal grandmother, Mary Lawrence and paternal grandparents Adam and Helen Zane and Anthony and Catherine Monte.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of the past 12 years, whom she has been with for the past 25 years, Scott G. Snyder; two daughters, Jorja Rose and Iris Dayne Snyder, both at home; maternal grandfather, Edward Lawrence, Sugarloaf Twp.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her pet Italian mastiffs, Falcor and Tangora.
Her funeral will be held Monday with a graveside service at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Highway, Drums. Friends may call at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019