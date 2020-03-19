|
|
Brian D. Hoffman Jr. (Hoff), 21, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of Brian Hoffman Sr. and Brenda Shinko Hoffman, Larksville.
He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West, Class of 2016, where he played football for the Spartans, number 74. He was employed by McCarthy Tires, Wilkes-Barre, and H&K Group Inc., Pikes Creek.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, spending time with friends around the campfire. He enjoyed country music concerts with friends, spending time with his nephews and his dog, Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Shinko; grandfather, Donald Thomas Hoffman; and aunt Donna Hoffman.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his grandmother, Charlotte Shinko, Plymouth; sister, Candrea Hoffman and her boyfriend, Jay Ide, along with their sons, Ryder, Bryson and T.J. all of Larksville; grandmother, Catherine Norton Hoffman; aunt and uncles, Candrea and Charles Zujus, Larksville, Tim and Desiree Shinko, Greenville S.C. ; Cathy Rodzon and Scott Hoffman, Wilkes-Barre; Donald Hoffman, Pittston; and Karen Finklestein, N.Y.; and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through his "Funeral arrangements for Brian" Go Fund Me Page.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Instead, funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, directly at his final resting place in Albert Cemetery, Church Road (state Route 2047), Mountain Top.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 19, 2020