|
|
The Rev. Brian D. Medley Sr., 63, of Wilkes-Barre, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 2, 1956, he was a son of the late William L. "Junior" Medley and Elizabeth Clark Medley. He was a graduate of GAR High School.
After serving 20 years in the armed forces, he retired in the position of a staff sergeant in the United States Army. He was a member of Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., and attended New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church, Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Medley.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Brian D. Medley Jr., Stafford, Va.; daughters, Evrin, Macon, Ga.; Carla, Ga.; and Jayda, N.C.; numerous grandchildren; siblings, William L. Medley Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Lisa Rosiak, Wilkes-Barre; and Robert Medley, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Homegoing services will be held at noon Monday in New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church, 780 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon. Officiating will be Pastor Johnny Abram, Harvest Assembly Baptist Church. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020