Brian K. Suder, 60, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
He was born in Confluence on June 25, 1959, and was the son of Joseph Suder of Kissimmee, Fla., and the late Mabel Hoover Suder.
Brian graduated from Dallas High School in 1977 and received a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from King's College. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army and was an avid entrepreneur in various enterprises. Brian enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine and golfing. He also found enjoyment being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Brian was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many people.
In addition to his father, he is survived by sons, Christopher (Adriane) and Alexander (Melanie); daughter, Marina Laton (Kyle); sister, Connie Koenig; grandchildren, Lorelai, Davina and Ethan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with his son, the Rev. Christopher Suder, of New Circle Church of Indianapolis, officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 9, 2019