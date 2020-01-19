|
After a 38-year struggle with alcoholism and other addictions, Brian Robert McCarthy died suddenly in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2019.
Brian was born in Liverpool, N.Y., on Nov. 16, 1966, and lived in Paramus, N.J., Great River, N.Y., East Greenwich, R.I.;, New Paltz, N.Y., and Kingston during his child and teenage years. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1984, where he earned medals in track and cross country, sang in the chorus and had a watercolor accepted for the Fine Arts Fiesta. For the last 30 years, he lived in San Antonio, Texas, where he was a certified Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic.
His mother fondly remembers him as her right-hand person in caring for his baby sister, Deirdre, a hiking companion and his devotion to the family dog, Shadow. He and his sister, Trish, were wonderful playmates as children and Brian played daddy to her dolls giving them piggy back rides. He had a warm heart, was a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead, and could be an industrious worker. Once he walked the picket line to support his sixth-grade teacher in New Paltz Middle School. Over the years Brian was blessed with good friends, including attorney Howard Berman who was his go-to person and friend in times of trouble, Rick, Julie, Corey, Rick, Alyssa, Destiny, and Anthony Mondragon, of San Antonio, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Davies McCarthy, Kingston; his father, Robert James McCarthy, who passed away one day after his son's death in Union, Wash.; stepmother, Michelle Garside McCarthy, Union, Wash., and San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Patricia (Phillip) Wegener, and their children, Stephen and Elizabeth; sister, Deirdre DeNero, and her children, Anthony and Rebecca; and his uncle and aunt, Gerard and Judith Davies, and their sons, Andrew, Gregory and Douglas, and their wives and children; plus numerous other cousins.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, where Brian was confirmed and was an altar boy. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of the Mass. Those who wish may share a memory at: www.maher-collins.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way, San Antonio, TX 78207.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020