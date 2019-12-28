|
|
Brittney Reynolds, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, passed Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Born Feb. 8, 1993 in Scranton, Brittney was the daughter of Leslie Whiting Hynoski and Earl Reynolds.
Brittney was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 2011. Brittney was a resident adviser for Red Rock Job Corp.
Brittney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phyllis and Donald Whiting.
Brittney is survived by her mother, Leslie, and stepfather, Robert Hynoski; father, Earl; stepmom, Barbara Reynolds; grandmother, Lois Reynolds; aunt, Michele Townsend; uncle, Donald Whiting Jr; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019