Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
1993 - 2019
Brittney Reynolds Obituary
Brittney Reynolds, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, passed Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Born Feb. 8, 1993 in Scranton, Brittney was the daughter of Leslie Whiting Hynoski and Earl Reynolds.

Brittney was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 2011. Brittney was a resident adviser for Red Rock Job Corp.

Brittney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phyllis and Donald Whiting.

Brittney is survived by her mother, Leslie, and stepfather, Robert Hynoski; father, Earl; stepmom, Barbara Reynolds; grandmother, Lois Reynolds; aunt, Michele Townsend; uncle, Donald Whiting Jr; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019
