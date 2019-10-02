|
|
Bruce E. Bartuska, 65, of Avoca, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home.
Born in Trenton, N.J., and raised in Pittston, he was the son of the late John Bartuska and Eleanor Kurtinitis-Bartuska.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Bartuska ;and his beloved uncle, Albert Kurtinitis, whom he shared many wonderful memories with.
Bruce retired from the Luzerne County Transportation Authority and was a life member of the Pittston City Fire Department. During retirement he, was an acting partner with his son in Tim's Chili and Salsa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Patti CliffordBartuska; son, Timothy Bartuska and his wife, Alana; daughter Linda Bartuska/ Cortes; daughter, Christine Bartuska/Rios and husband, Angel; and daughter Megan Bartuska/Laudato and husband, Ray. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren who he adored, Nicholas Cortes, Sophia Laudato, Shae Bartuska, Timmy Bartuska Jr., Harper Bartuska and Scarlett Laudato. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Bartuska and wife, Lourdes, Philadelphia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, mother, brothers-in-law and sisters in-law.
Bruce enjoyed watching sports and was a die-hard Alabama fan and along with Philly teams. He enjoyed decorating the house for every holiday and being outdoors hunting and fishing. Most of all, Bruce enjoyed having his garden every year growing tomatoes and canning with his son. Bruce loved his grandchildren dearly spending as much time as possible with them, teaching them to ride bikes, feed the birds, build snow forts and snowmen, playing board games and giving them lollipops.
If Bruce could say one last thing it would be "Roll Tide Roll."
Our family would like thank Dr. Darlene Dunay of Old Forge and the office staff for their compassion and care throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, and donations please support an upcoming foundation that will be established per Bruce's wishes for kids fishing activities. Please make donations to Tim's Chili and Salsa, 110 Front St., Pittston Twp., PA 18640.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of the Apostles Church, 215 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 2, 2019