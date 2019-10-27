Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Bruce J. Phillips Obituary
Bruce J. Phillips, born Aug. 13, 1957, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Born and raised in Forty Fort, Bruce graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School. After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University, he moved to Pittsburgh to complete his education at Duquesne Law School.

Bruce returned to Northeast Pennsylvania to practice law, beginning his career with the late Jerome L. Cohen, the former district attorney, eventually becoming partner in the law firm of Wetzel, Phillips, Rodgers and Falcone. Bruce served as solicitor for the Township of Wilkes-Barre for a period exceeding 25 years and also, as the solicitor for Courtdale, Edwardsville, Freeland and Laflin Boroughs, Luzerne County Planning Commission, Luzerne County Zoning Hearing Board, Wright Twp. Planning Commission, and Hanover Twp. Zoning Hearing Board. He was also a licensed title insurance agent for over 25 years. Bruce was a member of the American Bar Association, Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, Superior Court of Pennsylvania, and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He was also a Kentucky colonel.

Bruce was willing to fight for justice for everyone who walked through his door. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing him, knew he had an infectious laugh. Not only was he happy every day, he brightened the lives of everyone around him.

An unwavering fan of the Cleveland Browns, he attended nearly every game, whether home or away, with his wife, Margaret. He also loved horse racing and never missed a Kentucky Derby, Preakness or Belmont Stakes. Although he attended many more races all over the country, he particularly enjoyed celebrating his birthday every year at Saratoga Race Track.

It cannot be overlooked that Bruce was a resolute Republican who not only was a delegate to President Ronald Reagan's convention, but fought for conservative causes throughout the Commonwealth. He was an avid Trump supporter.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, the late Christine Phillips, a Forty Fort councilwoman.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, Dallas; father, former Luzerne County Commissioner, Jim Phillips, Forty Fort; his brother, John; and sister, Katharyn; and aunt, Carol. He will be sadly missed by his lifelong friend John Pickering, and his current and former partners in law and life.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Rev. Dr. William Lewis, officiating. The interment will be at Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends are asked to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Monday by Masonic Lodge No. 395, F&AM.

Memorial contributions can be made to, Old Friends at Cabin Creek, 483 Sandhill Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 27, 2019
