Bryson Jean-Louis, 15 days old, of Hanover Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Feb. 5, 2020, in Danville, he was the son of Katie Yelland and Watson Jean-Louis.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother Jeremiah; and sister, Selena Jean-Louis; Aunt Jennifer Yelland and Uncle Mallie Bryant; cousins, Bryleigh and Cailyn Yelland; great-aunt and uncle, aunts and uncles and many cousins.

Bryson was loved by so many people in the short period of time that he lived. In memory of Bryson the family will be holding a memorial at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 23, 2020
