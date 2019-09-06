|
|
Burl F. Updyke, 87, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home.
He was born in Trucksville on Nov. 8, 1931, and was the son of the late Fred and Mildred Morris Updyke.
In 1962, Burl Updyke was employed as television engineer at WBRE. His entrepreneurial ambitions then led him to publish a weekly newspaper, "Country Impressions," in Sweet Valley. He and his wife continued this successful venture for 20 years. When they sold it to three of their sons, he was able to serve God full time and founded and built two Christian radio stations, WRGN F.M. in Pennsylvania and a mission's outreach, WIVH, F.M. in St. Croix, U. S. Virgin Islands. These he operated for 30 years, finally retiring at age 80.
Having lived life to the fullest, he had a commercial pilot's license, was a broadcast engineer and was an advanced class amateur radio operator. A recent ten-year project was the construction of a band organ, building the instrument from scratch including nearly 100 organ pipes. He was an accomplished wood worker and machinist. He played several musical instruments, including, fiddle, dulcimer, organ and accordion. He and his wife, Shirley, were married for 67 years.
His love for the Lord was evident through his desire to share the scriptures with others and his determination to broadcast the Good News.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gayle; and his son, Nathan.
Burl is survived by his wife, Shirley Updyke (nee Britt); children, Merwin (Cindy), Alan (Donna), Duane (Annette), Bryan (Jill) and Janine (Matt); 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Dan Brubaker, pastor of Roaring Brook Baptist Church, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WRGN Radio, 2457 state Route 118, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.
Condolences can be made to www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 6, 2019