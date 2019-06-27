Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Luzerne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candice Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candice A. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Candice A. Williams Obituary
Candice A. Williams, 52, of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Geisinger Hospital, Danville.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Vivian Palmentere Williams and the late Thomas H. Williams.

She was a special educational graduate from Wyoming Valley West and Day Development. She was an avid baseball and football fan, especially Penn State football; she also enjoyed her paper work and doing beads.

She was preceded in death, besides her father, by are her grandparents, Peter and Josephine Palmentere and Ester and Thomas S. Williams; uncle, David Williams; and godmother, Mary Ann Palmentere.

She is survived by her mother, Vivian Palmentere Williams; uncles, Joseph and Nancy Palmentere, Forty Fort; and Charles and Donna Palmentere, Dallas; and James R. and Marcia Williams, Moscow; and several cousins.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Daniel Issing, CSC, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to support the ICU at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre by sending check payable to GHF; mailed to GHF,MC, 25-76 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or if you want to do flowers, Candy would prefer you to bring her one pink rose.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now