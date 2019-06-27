Candice A. Williams, 52, of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Geisinger Hospital, Danville.



Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Vivian Palmentere Williams and the late Thomas H. Williams.



She was a special educational graduate from Wyoming Valley West and Day Development. She was an avid baseball and football fan, especially Penn State football; she also enjoyed her paper work and doing beads.



She was preceded in death, besides her father, by are her grandparents, Peter and Josephine Palmentere and Ester and Thomas S. Williams; uncle, David Williams; and godmother, Mary Ann Palmentere.



She is survived by her mother, Vivian Palmentere Williams; uncles, Joseph and Nancy Palmentere, Forty Fort; and Charles and Donna Palmentere, Dallas; and James R. and Marcia Williams, Moscow; and several cousins.



A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Daniel Issing, CSC, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to support the ICU at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre by sending check payable to GHF; mailed to GHF,MC, 25-76 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or if you want to do flowers, Candy would prefer you to bring her one pink rose.