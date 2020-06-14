|
Candice J. Chambers, 48, of South Main Street, Ashley, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
Born Oct. 5, 1971, in Ashtabula, Ohio, she was the daughter of Laura Smith Zalimeni of Luzerne and the late Michael Anthony Zalimeni.
After moving to the Wyoming Valley, Candice was a graduate of West Side Tech High School, Pringle. She was most recently employed by Dollar General, Ashley.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her children, David Davies, Kingston; Rayn Bozek, Courtdale; Tye Chambers, Louisiana; sister, Wendy (Keith) Vandeberg, Mountain Top; nieces, Stevie and Jackie; nephew, Tony. Candice enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was an active member of the Wyoming Valley LGBT community. Services are pending and will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home,Inc. 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Condolences can be made at [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020