Carisa Armonie Drum Obituary
Carisa Armonie Drum, 3, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 2, 2017, she was the daughter of Christopher D. and Carolynn M. Diehl Drum, Slocum Twp. "Carisa-boo" was a happy girl who loved to laugh and smile. She also got the nicknames "Wonder Woman" because of her strength in overcoming obstacles and "Love Bug" because she loved everyone and gave the best hugs.

She liked going for rides in the van, being pushed in the wheelchair on walks, and sitting outside on the porch. Carisa enjoyed playing with light up toys and making music on her bell piano.

Carisa had a loving smile, strong will and beautiful presence that will be greatly missed by her parents, Chris and Carolynn; a sister, Maria; and brother, Jesse, both at home; uncles, Greg Drum and wife, Amanda; Kyle Drum; Luke Diehl and fiancé, Desire; aunts, Laura Goad and husband, Josh; Christie Diehl-Taraschuk and husband, Jordan; Destiny Diehl; Nikki Abbot; grandparents, Dave and Colleen Drum; Richard Diehl; great-grandparents, Albert and Florence Drum; Carmella Meade; numerous cousins; great-aunts; and great-uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be specific protocols in place during the services. You will be required to wear a mask if you are planning to attend.

Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020
