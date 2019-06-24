Home

Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Carissa Ann Ambrister Obituary
Carissa Ann Ambrister, 30, a resident of Scranton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

Born Sept. 9, 1988, in Scranton, Carissa was the daughter of Deborah Catracchia Wilson and the stepdaughter of Christopher Wilson, both of Old Forge.

Carissa attended Scranton High School, Luzerne County Community College and Allied Medical and Technical Careers, Scranton, where she received her certification to practice as a phlebotomist and medical assistant.

Carissa was currently employed as a medical billing specialist by Commonwealth Health Physicians Health Alliance, Greenridge section of Scranton.

Carissa had many enjoyments in life especially playing solitaire and Candy Crush on her phone, and watching her favorite television show, "Live PD." Above all her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her beloved family, most especially her three daughters who were the light of her life. She will be remembered for her heart of gold and her genuine care and concern for anyone who needed a helping hand.

Preceding Carissa in death was her brother, Donato Bochicchio, who passed away June 10, 2005.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, Deborah and Christopher Wilson, Carissa is survived by her fiancé of over three years, Edward P. Kearns, Scranton; her daughters, Imani Ambrister, Faith Ambrister and Raegan Kearns, all of Scranton; her sisters, Sierra Strasburger, Peckville; and Michaela Strasburger, Old Forge; her maternal grandfather, Joseph Catracchia, Scranton; her maternal grandmother, Shirley Catracchia, Scranton; her nephew and Godson, Daniel Strasburger; her niece, Samara Strasburger; as well as her many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A memorial service will commence at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Carmelita Memolo, family friend, officiating.

For information or to send Carissa's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carissa's memory to her children.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 24, 2019
