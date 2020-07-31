Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Purta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Purta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Purta Obituary

Carl A. Purta, 84, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank J. Sr. and Wanda Center Purta.

Carl attended Wilkes-Barre area schools and was an Army veteran. Carl was employed by the White Haven Center as an aide until his retirement.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and the Miners Mills Triangle Club.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Purta Jr.; nieces, Debbie Tirpak Swetin and Maureen McGarrity Redmond.

Surviving are his siblings, twin sister Carolyn "Cor" Vrabel, Plains Twp.; Dolores "Dee" Tirpak; and Barbara McGarrity, both of Wilkes-Barre; nephews, Joseph Tirpak Jr.; Francis Purta III; and Thomas McGarrity III; nieces, Donna Kumov; Kathy Tirpak; and Collen Halkowicz; sister-in-law, Ruth Purta, Plains Twp.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Condolences may be made at www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -