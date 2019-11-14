|
Carl A. Rosa, 93, formerly of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home at Oakwood Terrace, Moosic.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Sam and Mary Grace D'Angelo Rosa.
He was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1944. He was the owner of numerous businesses over his life, most recently of Auto Paint World for 44 years. He was a member of Langcliffe Presbyterian Church, Avoca.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Hastie Rosa; granddaughter, Rebecca Rosa; grandson, Michael A. Rosa; daughter-in-law, Sandra Rosa; siblings, Angelo Rosa, Rose Litzy, Mary D'Elia, Paul Rosa and HelenBrigido.
Surviving are his sons, Carl E. and wife, Marjorie, Avoca; Allen, Duryea; Kenneth and wife, Cathy, Swoyersville; Richard, Dallas; daughters, Jo Ellen Kuna and husband, John, Fleetville; and Sharon Bartosiewicz and husband, Gene, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Lisa Rugh and husband, Frank; Jason Kuna and wife, Collette; Beth Ziccardi; Phillip Kuna and wife, Christina; Rachel Rosa; Nicholas Rosa; Sharon Rosa; and Jeanette Rosa; great-grandchildren, Anna and Isaac Rugh; Ethan and Megan Kuna; George Ziccardi; and Dominic, Stella and Rosalie Kuna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti, Compass Rehabilitation, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and a very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Oakwood Terrace for all of the care and love they gave to Carl over the past 18 months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Langcliffe Presbyterian Church 1001 Main St. Avoca, PA 18641.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev Rodger Griffiths officiating. Friends may call on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Interment will be held in Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019