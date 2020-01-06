|
|
Carl C. Kyttle, 83, of rural Shickshinny (Huntington Twp.), died early Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020, in Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital where he had been a patient for one day.
Born Sept. 20, 1936, in Shickshinny, he was a son of the late Edward and Leona Robbins Kyttle. He and his wife, Margaret L. Wolfe Kyttle, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26.
Carl was a member of the first graduating class of Northwest Area High School in 1957. He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Army from October 1959 to January 1962.
He owned and operated C&M Sanitation and Son Inc. of Shickshinny which he founded in 1974.
Carl was a longtime member of Town Hill United Methodist Church and more recently attended McKendree United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Shickshinny American Legion and the Isaac Walton Club of Fairmount Springs. He was a charter member of the Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed working on his John Deere tractors and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
The last member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Garnet, Arlene, Charlotte and Edward.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Margaret, are his two children, Barry C. Kyttle and his wife, Nancy, Huntington Mills; Brenda Long and her husband, Robert, Cambra; four grandchildren, Kyle, Tiffany, Paige and Sarah and a great-grandson, Ryker.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at McMichael Funeral Home Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton (state Route 487), with the Rev. Roger Noss officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomingdale Cemetery with full military honors. A viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., Benton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to the .
McMichael Funeral Home Inc. is honored to serve the Kyttle Family.
For condolences or for information, please visit our website at www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 6, 2020