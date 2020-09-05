Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Carl "Ken" Carey


1944 - 2020
Carl "Ken" Carey Obituary

Carl "Ken" Carey, 75, of Noxen, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kingston on Oct. 10, 1944, and was the son of the late Carl Sr. and Laura Edelhoff Carey.

Ken graduated from Larksville High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

He earned his paramedics license from LCCC and later taught EMT courses at the same school. Ken was a member of the Harveys Lake Fire Company where he was fire chief and was the superintendent at the Alderson United Methodist Church Sunday school. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Mets fan.

Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Janet Covert; son, Dr. Kevin Carey and his wife, Nichole, Noxen; daughter, Tiffany Stogoski and her husband, Eric, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Cahil, Lacey, Ayden, Luke and Kate.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Rocky Bonomo, pastor of the Sweet Valley Church of Christ, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Dr, Harveys Lake, PA 18618.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


