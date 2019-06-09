Carl Sidney Christian 84, of Dupont, passed away, June 6, 2019 after an illness.



Born Dec. 31, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Esther Martindale Christian.



He worked for many years in the local cigar industry and later as maintenance superintendent for Carter Footwear.



He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston.



Mr. Christian was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Claire Christian; infant son, Carl Christian; sisters, Louise Watkins, Esther Forbes and Rhoda Fellerman; and infant brother, Freddy Christian.



Surviving are his sons, William Christian and his wife, Donna, Wilkes-Barre; Steven Christian and his wife, Theresa, Berwick; grandchildren, William Christian, Alyssa Christian and Katelynn Christian; twin brother, Charles Christian and his wife, Dorothy; brother, Earl Christian and his wife, Kathy; brother-in-law, Dr. Herbert Fellerman; cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley Village for their compassion, exceptional care and kindness.



Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:45 a.m. Monday. Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Interment services will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2019