Carl E. Piontkowski, 76, of Nanticoke Towers, Nanticoke, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.



He was born in Nanticoke, May 25, 1942, and was the son of the late Leo and Helen Hiller Piontkowski. Carl was employed by Standard Coach, Nanticoke, as a roofer for approximately 11 years, retiring in 2004.



He attended Nanticoke schools and was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, now a member of St. Faustina Parish Church, Nanticoke.



Carl is survived by a brother, Leon Piontkowski, Virginia; sister, Patricia Wasiakowski, Sweet Valley; three nieces, Patty Adams, Helen Wasiakowski, Bev Lowrence; one nephew, Ralph Wasiakowski; aunt: Joann Ray.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish Church, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.



Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling hours that will be held Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

