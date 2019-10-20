|
Carl F. Dittfield, 90, a guest at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late August and Frances Hodick Dittfield, and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of the former Dittfield Trucking, Duryea.
Carl was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Dittfield; second wife, Lillian Dittfield; third wife, Mary Dittfield; his brother, Frank Dittfield; and step-son, Joseph Grinzi.
Surviving are, daughter, Suzann Dittfield, Sayre; granddaughter, Leah Marie Michajluk; step-daughter, Sandra Grinzi; step-granddaughter, Dana Pugliese and her husband, Joe; daughter-in-law, Mary Grinzi;
friends, Lee and Phyllis Johnson.
The family would like to thank Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion that was shown to Carl.
The funeral will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence for Carl's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 20, 2019