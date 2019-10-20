Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Dittfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl F. Dittfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl F. Dittfield Obituary
Carl F. Dittfield, 90, a guest at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late August and Frances Hodick Dittfield, and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of the former Dittfield Trucking, Duryea.

Carl was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Dittfield; second wife, Lillian Dittfield; third wife, Mary Dittfield; his brother, Frank Dittfield; and step-son, Joseph Grinzi.

Surviving are, daughter, Suzann Dittfield, Sayre; granddaughter, Leah Marie Michajluk; step-daughter, Sandra Grinzi; step-granddaughter, Dana Pugliese and her husband, Joe; daughter-in-law, Mary Grinzi;

friends, Lee and Phyllis Johnson.

The family would like to thank Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion that was shown to Carl.

The funeral will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence for Carl's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now