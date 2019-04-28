Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl F. Figlerski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Felix Figlerski, 81, know to his friends as "Nash" of Nanticoke passed into eternal rest Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a short illness. As always, he was surrounded by his loving family.



A life-long resident of Nanticoke, he was born June 7, 1937 a son of the late Henry and Clara Chrzan Figlerski and was raisied in Honey Pot.



Professionally, Carl was a plumber with Jarolin Plumbing and for the past fifteen years worked at Jerry's Market as a kielbasa maker. His free time was spent fishing with family members. He was an animal lover and will be missed by his devoted dogs, Annie and Brady. He also liked crushing cans to be recycled, sometimes helped by his grandchildren.



Carl's deep love and gentle personality will be missed by all who knew him.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Derkach Figlerski; five adult children, Michael Figlerski, Susan Kirkpatrick, Kenneth Figlerski and wife, Gale, Linda Wolfinger and husband, Edward and Lisa Walters and husband, Donald. Carl is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, being particularly close with Kelly, Jen, Holly, Don, Meagan, Pam and E.D.; a brother Leon Figlerski and a sister, Barbara Dembrowski and husband, Gerlald also survive.



A private Mass was celebrated at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, officiating. Arrangements were by Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close