|
|
Carl J. Miskowicz, 91, formerly of West Chestnut Street in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, while in the care of Allied Services-Center City, formerly St. Luke's Villa, where he resided the past three years.
Born June 30, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the last of nine children to the late Jon and Adolphia "Adella" Kuchma Miskowicz. Educated in the city schools, he was a member of the 1946 graduating class of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He furthered his education toward his vocation by attaining a Bachelor of Science degree from King's College.
Following his formal education, Mr. Miskowicz enlisted with the United States Army, and proudly served our country during the Korean War, being honorably discharged from military duties on Nov. 30, 1956 with the rank of corporal.
As a youngster, he was always very inquisitive and, as a hobby, would create new objects from his finds in local landfills. He enjoyed swimming in Brookside Creek with his childhood friends, and served as an altar boy for the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church. Later in life, he enjoyed visiting friends at the former Dryer's on North Washington Street. He was a lifelong lover of classical music and began studying piano as a child. He continued to enjoy playing his baby grand until late in life.
Until his retirement, Mr. Miskowicz worked as a chemist with Merck Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey and Philadelphia. His area of expertise was in medicine and vaccination inventions and production.
He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Helen, Stanley, Veronica, Leo, Florence, Dorothy; and two infant siblings who died soon after birth, Josephine and Rita.
Left to cherish his memory are two nieces, Susan Rzemien and Maryann Miskiewicz, his caregiver; two nephews, John and Mark Miskiewicz; eight great-nieces and nephews; and several dear friends.
Memorial funeral services for Mr. Miskowicz will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, will serve as celebrant.
Inurnment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Diocesan Cemetery, the Carverton section of Kingston Twp., where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Carl's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Being that Carl was a lover of animals, his family would be humbled if those wishing a monetary donation in his memory kindly give consideration to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
To share words of comfort, a memory of Carl or for directions to service, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019