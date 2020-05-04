|
Carl J. Zbegner, 82, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a son of the late Joseph and Laura Gulzzynski Zbegner. Carl was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School. He served with the U.S. Navy.
Carl was formerly employed at the Central Slipper Company, he was later employed as an independent truck drive and he worked for several years in the construction industry with Whitesel Brothers, prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judith Ann Smith Zbegner, in 2014; and by his son, Richard Zbegner, in 2001. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bernard Slivoski; and by his brothers, Joseph and Edward Zbegner; and his sister, Eleanor Kochanski.
Carl is survived by his children, Carl J. Zbegner and his wife, Dr. Deborah Zbegner, Mountain Top; Judy Slivoski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Linda Kastreva and her husband, Edward, Harveys Lake; and Mary Latona and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; grandchildren, Jesse and April Slivoski, Nichole Pascavage and her husband, Jay, Jolene and Tony Woznicki, Katrina Zbegner, Eric Zbegner, Jacob Zbegner and Edward Kastreva; great grandchildren, Alexa Slivoski, Ava and Adrianna Zbegner, Luvese Kastreva and Jaeylnn Pascavage and Leon Dassance; sisters, Loretta Guesto, Mountain Top; and Irene Grohowski, New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 4, 2020