Carl Lawrence "Larry" Kindler, 61, of Berwick, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.



Born May 21, 1957 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Carl Philip and Audrey May (Steadle) Kindler.



Mr. Kindler grew up in Kingston and attended the Wyoming Valley West School District and earned his GED. He completed a course at North American Training Academy in Newark, Delaware, in 1978, and also operator safety training at Clark Industrial Truck in 1992. He was employed at the National Distributor, South Portland, Maine (Anheuser Busch) as a foreman, Haddon Craftsman, and the former Care First (now HealthDirect Pharmacy Services) in transportation, and also drove patients to and from medical appointments.



Larry grew up in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wilkes Barre. He was a member of the Berwick YMCA, the McBride Memorial Library, and the Ber-Vaughn Pool. He enjoyed rooting for his family and friends at their baseball games and had great appreciation for the outdoors, especially outings at Penn Lake and Elk Grove. Known for his kind heart, he loved animals, especially dogs. He will be remembered as his family's personal working class hero, always determined to work in spite of his many health issues.



Surviving are his brother, Dr. Jeffrey Daryl Kindler and his wife, Cheryl, of Lehighton; his sister, Cynthia wife of Michael Matzko of Bloomsburg; a niece, Dr. Michelle Matzko; and a nephew, Dr. Michael Matzko, his wife, Kara, and their son, Reed Matzko; as well as numerous relatives from the Matzko and Kindler families.



A visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Chestnut Street, Berwick.



Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes Barre.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingston VFW Post 283, 757 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, or the Berwick YMCA, 231 W. Third Street, Berwick, PA 18603 for pool-related needs.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Berwick.



