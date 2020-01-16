|
Carl Nicholas Shinal of Kingston died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center Plains Twp., following a brief illness.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 23, 1945, his parents were the late George J. Shinal Sr. and Elizabeth M. Shinal.
Carl was a graduate of Kingston High School and an honors graduate of Cosmetology Academy.
He worked at Elizabeth Arden Salon, Manhattan, N.Y., and more recently, as a stylist for local television commercials and advertisements. He was an accomplished pottery artist for studios in Lancaster County.
Carl had a zest for life and loved gardening, oil painting, cooking, the ocean atmosphere and all things nautical.
He was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Kingston.
Surviving are brothers, George J. Shinal Jr. (wife, Valerie, deceased); and Donald M. Shinal and his wife, Diane; his loving niece and "apple of his eye," Dr. Rene' M. Shinal (Peter); sisters-in-law, Elaine and Nadine; and his beloved sun conure parrot, Samba.
Carl's family wishes to thank his extended family, physicians and hospital personnel who cared for him and his numerous dear friends for their many years of joy, affection and caring.
He will be missed and his wit and good nature will always treasured by those who love him.
Per Carl's wishes, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020