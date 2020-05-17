|
Carl S. Puskar, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 8, 1935, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Steck Puskar. He graduated from Plymouth High School; served in the U.S. Army Reserve and later was employed by Bon-Ton and Pomeroy stores as the furniture department manager.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and an occasional trip to the casino.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kern Puskar.
He is survived by his son, Carl Puskar and his wife, Kathryn, Dallas; daughters, Carla Lehman and her husband, Paul, Swoyersville; Debra Reilly and husband, John, Kingston; Michele Mudlock and husband, James, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Erika McKeown; Kelsey Mudlock; James and his wife, Elizabeth Mudlock; Zackary Mudlock; Ava and Elin Puskar; sister, Barbara Mullery, Edwardsville; nieces and nephews; and companion, Wendy George.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private visitation and funeral will be held from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a private graveside service in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp. He will be laid to rest by his beloved wife, Sandra.
Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.
For information or to leave the family a condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020