Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St
Ashley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Bozinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Stanley Bozinko


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Stanley Bozinko Obituary
Carl Stanley Bozinko, 83, of Ashley, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and in the comfort of his home.

Born April 18, 1936, in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Brenkus Bozinko Sr. Carl was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1954. After high school, he served in the Third Armored Division of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Carl was employed by Uniroyal in Passaic, N.J., and, upon his return to the area, was then employed by PG Energy for 23 years until his retirement in 2000. This past August, Carl and his wife, Mary, celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Carl was an avid sports fan and fisherman, as well as a loving and devoted husband and father and an affectionate Pop-Pop. To his family, he meant the world. Carl's easy-going, fun-loving demeanor brought constant joy to those around him and he always made sure to take care of his family.

He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and a former member of Holy Rosary Church and its choir. He also enjoyed working at the church festivals.

Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Jr., Chet and John.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Kendra Bozinko, at home; daughters, Susan Baynard and her husband, Matthew, Nazareth; and MaryJo Morrissey and her husband, John, Chesapeake, Va.; son, Carl J. Bozinko and his wife, Sandy, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Matthew Jr. and Benjamin Baynard; Jared and Katelyn Bozinko; Stephanie Sklaney; and Zoe Wroten-Morrissey; sister, Eleanor Zielen, Edwardsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 until the time of service Friday.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Janusz Wolanin for their excellent care and compassion given to Carl in his time of need, as well as a special thank you to Carl's caregivers, Jane, Nicole, Shontay, Jamie, Amanda and Kim.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The Dedicated Fund of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -