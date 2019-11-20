|
|
Carl Stanley Bozinko, 83, of Ashley, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and in the comfort of his home.
Born April 18, 1936, in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Brenkus Bozinko Sr. Carl was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1954. After high school, he served in the Third Armored Division of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
Carl was employed by Uniroyal in Passaic, N.J., and, upon his return to the area, was then employed by PG Energy for 23 years until his retirement in 2000. This past August, Carl and his wife, Mary, celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Carl was an avid sports fan and fisherman, as well as a loving and devoted husband and father and an affectionate Pop-Pop. To his family, he meant the world. Carl's easy-going, fun-loving demeanor brought constant joy to those around him and he always made sure to take care of his family.
He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and a former member of Holy Rosary Church and its choir. He also enjoyed working at the church festivals.
Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Jr., Chet and John.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Kendra Bozinko, at home; daughters, Susan Baynard and her husband, Matthew, Nazareth; and MaryJo Morrissey and her husband, John, Chesapeake, Va.; son, Carl J. Bozinko and his wife, Sandy, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Matthew Jr. and Benjamin Baynard; Jared and Katelyn Bozinko; Stephanie Sklaney; and Zoe Wroten-Morrissey; sister, Eleanor Zielen, Edwardsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 until the time of service Friday.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Janusz Wolanin for their excellent care and compassion given to Carl in his time of need, as well as a special thank you to Carl's caregivers, Jane, Nicole, Shontay, Jamie, Amanda and Kim.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The Dedicated Fund of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019