Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Carl W. Engle Obituary
Carl W. Engle, also known as "Bug," 72, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019, at Timber Ridge Heath Care Center, Plains Twp., where he had been a resident for the past 3½ years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was the son of the late Clayton A. and Charlotte A. Welch Engle.

Carl attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools and was employed by Neddoff's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, for many years until his retirement. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Known as "Uncle Carl" in East End, he enjoyed riding his bike everywhere and loved to shoot darts in various dart leagues.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Almann, Clayton, Daniel, and George Engle; sisters, Shirley Ruggere, Dolores Bender, Elizabeth Campi, and Fay Davis; and his brother-in-law and best buddy, George Wolfe Sr.

Surviving are his sisters, Georgette Wolfe, with whom he resided all of his life; Lillian Engle, Nanticoke; and Lottie Shultz, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews, including Danielle O'Donnell, George Wolfe and Jeff Wolfe, who resided with Carl and were raised like siblings with Carl.

Carl's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of Timber Ridge for the wonderful care given to Carl.

Funeral services for Carl will be held at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Martin Everhart, officiating. Interment will be held in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Timber Ridge Health Care Center, 1555 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 in Carl's memory.

For information or to leave Carl's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019
