Carlo J. Mullay, 88, of South Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at The Meadows Manor in Dallas.



Carlo was born in Canasota, N.Y., on Aug. 22, 1930, and was the son of Vincent and Maria Mullay.



Carlo grew up in Luzerne Borough but lived most of his life in South Wilkes-Barre where he was actively involved in many community and charitable causes for Bishop Hoban High School, St. Therese's Church, Children's Service Center and the Bellas Charity Golf Classic.



Carlo was employed by Kraft Associates for many years and then worked at Luzerne County Community College and finally Children's Service Center until his retirement at the ripe old age of 75. He was also an accomplished amateur and professional boxer with a career record of 70 wins and only eight losses. He was inducted into the Wyoming Valley Boxing Hall of Fame in 1996.



Carlo will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, the former Eileen Wallace; his son, Carlo Mullay and his wife, Sandy, San Diego, Calif.; his daughter, Pam Ostroski and her husband, Ray, Shavertown; as well as his grandchildren, Chuck Suppon and his wife, Mel, Dallas; Lauren Suppon, Shavertown; Ray and Brett Ostroski, Shavertown; and his great-grandchildren, Charlie Barger, Shavertown; and Cash Suppon, Dallas.



Carlo will be remembered for being a great husband, father and grandfather, a loyal and giving friend, a great father-in-law and for his great sense of humor. He was always willing to give his time and energy to help his family and friends and was just an all-around great guy and a lot of fun to be around. He also never missed an opportunity to share one of his new, or old, jokes with anybody who would listen.



The Rev. James Paisley will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Carlo with his family privately in Church of St. Therese in Shavertown.



Memorial donations may be made to Bellas Charity Golf Tournament, 261 Harris Hill Road, Shavertown, PA 18708, with the proceeds to be used to fund youth boxing programs benefitting underprivileged kids.



Memories and condolences may be shared with Carlo's family at www.celebratehislife.com, or sent to 261 Harris Hill Road, Shavertown, PA 18708. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 8, 2019