Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Carlton R. Garrett Sr.

Carlton R. Garrett Sr. Obituary
Carlton R. Garrett Sr. of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Plains Twp.

Born June 28, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late William and Madeline Lyles Garrett.

In addition to his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hope Garrett; brothers, William and Bobby Garrett.

He is survived by sons, Carlton Jr. and his wife, Patricia; Ray and his wife, Carolyn; Stephen and his wife, Sue; daughters, Jill and Mary; grandson, Alexander Garrett; brother, Roger Garrett and his wife, Doris; sisters, Madeline Bronson and Gwen Garrett; and sister-in-law, Martha Chattam.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
