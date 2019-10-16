|
Carlton R. Garrett Sr. of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Plains Twp.
Born June 28, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late William and Madeline Lyles Garrett.
In addition to his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hope Garrett; brothers, William and Bobby Garrett.
He is survived by sons, Carlton Jr. and his wife, Patricia; Ray and his wife, Carolyn; Stephen and his wife, Sue; daughters, Jill and Mary; grandson, Alexander Garrett; brother, Roger Garrett and his wife, Doris; sisters, Madeline Bronson and Gwen Garrett; and sister-in-law, Martha Chattam.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019