|
|
Carmelina Ann Mazzarella Frankosky, daughter of the late Charles and Antonietta Villano Mazzarella, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, five days before her 79th birthday.
She was born and raised in Wyoming and graduated from Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1958, and from Wilkes-Barre General School of Nursing in 1961.
After moving to Delaware, she lived in Chalfonte for almost 50 years. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 40 years on the ER and IV team. She was a member of the Wilmington Ski and Trail Club and had a beach house in Dewey Beach for years.
Carmen, as she was known to most, loved the beach (almost as much as her grandchildren), reading and had a talent for drawing. She belonged to a cooking club and was the proud winner of the Vindemmia da Vinci Best Gravy contest in 2011.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Jack and his wife, Renee, with whom she lived with for the past two years in Landenberg; Kevin and his wife, Mae, New Castle, Del.; four grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Samantha and Michael, Landenberg; and Chris Eli, New Castle; sister, Tina Sabatini and brother-in-law, Ray, Wyoming; nephews, Ron and Ray J.; great-nephews, Ray A. and George Sabatini.
Carm loved hearing from all her friends and relatives, which are too numerous to list, who called and visited and lifted her spirits.
Due to the unfortunate event of COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be held in St. Barbara's 224 Memorial St., Exeter, at a later date to be announced.
I lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 32, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2020