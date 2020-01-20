|
Carmella Chiarelli Dziewit, 64 of West Wyoming, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home, with her husband and son at her side.
Born July 11, 1955, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Miceli Chiarelli.
In addition to her parents, Carmella was preceded in death by her son, Michael Callahan, along with an infant brother.
Surviving are her husband, Ray Dziewit; sons, David Callahan, Exeter; and Mark and wife, Francesca Callahan, Pittston; grandsons, Eli, Michael and Charlie Callahan; sister, Katie Galasso, Delaware; and stepson, Ray Dziewit.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience. Carmella will be laid to rest with her parents in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.
For information or to express your condolences to Carmella's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 20, 2020