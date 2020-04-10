|
|
Carmella Lukasavage, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Carmella was born in Ashley, the daughter of Concetto and Marion Farino Bianchino. She was a graduate of GAR High School. Carmella was employed as a trimmer in the garment industry, having worked at Lehigh Trouser, Wilkes-Barre, and later at Sanford Manufacturing.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Bianchino.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent by visiting Carmella's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020