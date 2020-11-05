Home

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Carmen Harana Tomashunas announces her passing Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Carmen was 91 years old and born in Haverstraw, N.Y., and later grew up in the Bronx where she was raised by her adoring father, Salvador Harana, and her "Tia" Emma Gonzalez, who both preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Julia; and stepmother, Eleanor; in 2013, she lost her beloved husband, Leonard Tomashunas of almost 65 years.

In her early years, Carmen worked as a laboratory assistant in the Bronx. It was later while visiting family in Pennsylvania that she met and married her true love, Leonard. They settled in Inkerman, where they worked and raised their family. For many years, Carmen worked in local dress factories until her retirement in the 1970s.

She loved to sew and was a talented seamstress. She always kept herself busy and enjoyed reading, doing cross-stitch work, needlepoint, knitting and baking in her spare time. She also loved to travel with her friends and family. Her deepest joy in life was dedicated to taking care of her family. She especially loved babysitting her two precious grandsons. Carmen was a kind, loving, gentle and compassionate person who selflessly gave her time to help her family, friends or anyone in need; and for this she will forever be remembered and deeply missed by her loving family and friends along with those whose hearts she touched.

Carmen is survived by her devoted and loving family, including son, Carl Tomashunas and wife, Christine Yachim; daughter, Susan and husband, Carmen Timonte, grandchildren; Jeffery Tomashunas; and Jason Tomashunas and wife, Joan Shafer, and her precious great-granddaughters, Ellie, Lillie, Eve and Emma, who lovingly referred to her as "GG." She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, all who had a special place in her heart.

The family would like to extend their humble gratitude to those who helped Carmen in her time of need and who truly cared about such an extraordinary human being.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's name to the .

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services will be held privately.

Carmen will be laid to rest with her husband in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

For further information or to express your condolences to Carmen's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.


