George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Carol A. Lee


1947 - 2020
Carol A. Lee Obituary

Carol A. Lee, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Rachel Davis McAdarra.

She was a graduate of GAR High School and was employed by HCSC Laundry, Kingston, until her retirement.

Carol was a very selfless person, always putting the needs of others before her own and always giving to charities even if it was her last dollar. After her retirement, Carol decided to continue working as a caregiver to others. She loved her two cats, Mindy and Ellis. She enjoyed music, dancing, sewing and playing the lottery, but she mostly enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John "Larry" and James McAdarra.

Surviving are her loving husband, Goldie Lee Jr.; daughters, Shannon and Rachel Moyer; son, James Moyer; grandchildren, Victoria, Cassidy, Stephanie, James, Meghan and Brendan; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary McAdarra; brothers, George and Ronald McAdarra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


