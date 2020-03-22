Home

Carol A. Ruminski Obituary
Carol A. Ruminski, 78, of East Grand Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Guardian Health Care, Sheatown.

Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Rose Waskiewicz Smith.

Carol was a graduate of Marymount High School in 1959, and Bradford Beauty Academy.

Carol and her late husband Gene owned and operated Ruminskis Market for many years, where they met many great people. She was an Avon representative for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, formerly St. Marys Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 49 years, Eugene; and son, Eugene Jr.; sister, Joan; and brother, George.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Denise, Chester, Va.; sisters-in-law, Judith Davis and Maryann Smith, niece and nephews, cousins and many friends.

A private funeral service and interment were held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Memorial donations may be made to either St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, or the Blue Chip Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA. 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2020
