Carol (Carole) A. Scovish, 75, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Kadima Rehab & Nursing at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.
Born in Kingston on April 9, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Stella Yashinski Yuscavage.
She and her husband, Joseph, owned and operated Hair of the Dog Grooming Shop, Forty Fort, and they also both played in various rock and roll bands locally, throughout the Wyoming Valley.
She was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and she enjoyed caring for her many pets and loved to swim and she enjoyed entertaining at gatherings with her family and friends. She will always be loved and remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing and meeting her.God bless you and rest in peace.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph D. Scovish; and her loving daughter, Kimberly Anne Yuscavage.
Surviving are her sisters, Marlene Garrahan; Nancy Wright; and Theresa Saroscek and her husband, Edward; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements were by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020