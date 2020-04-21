|
Carol Ann Cotter-Dente, 75, of West Pittston, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after an eight year courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann Makstutis Pazdziorko and was a 1962 graduate of Exeter High School.
After graduating, Carol worked at Barber Motors. She married John "Jack" Cotter in 1970 and moved to Swoyersville.
In 1979, Carol started a career in the insurance industry, where she was hired by Royal Insurance, Wilkes-Barre. She became an insurance agent with the Chessman Agency in Exeter. She joined the Insurance Women of Wyoming Valley and was chosen Insurance Woman of the Year in 1991 and became president of that organization.
After her husband Jack's passing, Carol went back working for the auto dealerships and worked for Wilkes-Barre Dodge, Bennett Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships. Carol also worked for Wyoming Area School District. She was a member of the Christian Women's Organization at St. Barbara's Parish and a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
She loved spending time with her family and her bi-weekly lunch buddies with her classmates, Patty Pritchyk, Sandy Gomola and Carol Evans, and good friends, Theresa Rishcoff and Barbara Christ, who were always there for her.
In 2001, Carol married Charles "Chuck" Dente and moved to West Pittston.
Carol would like to thank the wonderful medical personnel who took such good care of her during her illness especially Dr. Charles Manganiello and Dr. Guy Fasciana and their staff, Dr. David Greenwald and his staff and Dr. Barry Pernikoff, the nurses and aides from Compassionate Care Hospice.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Jack; and her grandson, Joseph Covert.
Carol is survived by her husband, Charles Dente; her sissy, Barbara Pazdziorko and children, Michael (Suzanne), Warrenton, Va.; John Cotter, Dallas; Diane Pocono (Greg), Shavertown; Adrienne Grippo (Ed), Wyalusing; Barbara Cotter, Wyoming; Lynne Smith, Luzerne; stepdaughter, Dawn Marie Dente; mother-in-law, Mary Dente, West Pittston; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Kulesa (Dick), New Jersey; grandson, Eric Covert (Christine), Mountain Top; granddaughter, Jacqueline Billig (Steven); three great-grandchildren; and cousins; and puppy, Emily.
Due to the federal and state requirements regarding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be held privately.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. John's Cemetery, Cedar St., Exeter.
Memorial donations in Carol's memory may be made to Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020