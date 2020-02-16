|
Carol Ann Joyce, 80, formerly of Forest Park, Bear Creek, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at River Run Health Care, Kingston.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, and was the daughter of the late William and Ann Savitski Joyce.
Surviving are her brothers, William Joyce and his wife, Joan, Bucks County; and Patrick Joyce and his wife, Marilyn, Dallas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services were held with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020