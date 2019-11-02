|
Carol Ann Kane, 75, of Hanover Twp., and formerly a longtime resident of Shoemaker Street, Forty Fort, passed into eternal life peacefully Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.
Her beloved husband was the late William F. "Bill" Kane Sr., who passed away Dec. 21, 2010. Together, Bill and Carol shared 46 beautiful years of marriage.
Born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Swoyersville, Carol was one of three children born to the late Atcho and Agnes Hanadel Pisaneschi.
Raised in Swoyersville, Carol was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1961. Carol later went on to further her education at Luzerne County Community College, where she acquired her associate degree in social work.
Prior to her retirement, Carol was employed as a nurse's aide at the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, then First Hospital, Kingston. In her earlier years, she was employed as a personnel manager for the former Nelson Furniture Company, Kingston, and also as an administrative assistant for the former Leslie Fay Company Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Carol was a woman of faith and a longtime member of the former Holy Name/St. Mary's Parish Community, Swoyersville.
A woman of many enjoyments, Carol especially enjoyed working her daily crossword puzzles and watching her favorite television programs. Carol also had a great love for traveling. Throughout her life, she was blessed to travel to many destinations around the world with her husband, children and granddaughter.
Family was the center of Carol's life and she truly treasured every moment she shared with her loved ones. Her granddaughter, Kaelee, was the apple of her eye and she was so very proud of all of her accomplishments. Although Carol's presence will be greatly missed, she will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mom and an adoring grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Atcho and Agnes Pisaneschi, and her husband, William, Carol was preceded in death by her nephew, Andrew Pisaneschi; and her beloved dog, Haelee.
Carol is survived by her two children, William F. Kane Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, Hanover Twp.; and Stephanie Kane and her companion, David Letteer, Hanover Twp.; granddaughter, Kaelee Kane, Ashley; brother, John "Jack" Pisaneschi and his wife, Patricia, Lake Nuangola; sister, Linda Tsakalis and her husband, Ilias, Stow, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, her dog, Brandy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be conducted on Carol's 76th birthday, at 9:45 a.m. Monday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a blessing service with the Rite of Committal at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, officiating.
Carol will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bill, immediately following the service.
Family and friends are invited to Carol's viewing, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
For information, or to send the Kane family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to her favorite organization, the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019