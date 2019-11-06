|
|
Carol Ann Olshan of Shavertown passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Conner Molesky.
She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1968. Carol and her husband, Richard, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on May 24, 2019.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Tom Perlis, Wyoming; grandchildren, Kayla Perlis and Samantha Zalepa; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Sophia and Kinsleigh; and sister, Lorraine and her husband, Edward Harrington, Kutztown.
A funeral will be held at the convenience of the family from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019