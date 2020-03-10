Home

Carol Ann Weaver, 76, of Northmoreland Twp., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Giberson Layou and a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1961.

Carol shared a bright mind, a strong moral character and a loyal, loving heart with all who knew her. She will be deeply loved, missed and remembered forever.

Preceding her in death was her brother, John Layou; and sisters, Joan Carpenter and Deborah Wright.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Wayne Weaver; children, Michael (Mary) Daley, Harveys Lake; David Daley, Dallas; Gary (Rhonda) Daley, Barnegat, N.J.; Stephen Daley, Shavertown; stepdaughter, her beloved darling, Megan Weaver, Tunkhannock; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one great-step-grandchild; sisters, Laura Watkins, Dalton; Susan Layou, Carbondale; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, (Beaumont), Monroe Twp.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2020
