Carol Ann Yurkavage Obituary
Carol Ann Yurkavage, 76, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Michael Cariola and Loretta Gibbon Kobylarz.

She was a great lover of animals and leaves behind a Golden Retriever, Tanner, and two grand-dogs, Henry and Riley, who will miss her (treats) dearly.

Carol worked as a cook at Coughlin High School for 35 years, and at also at Kmart for an additional 10 years.

She was a member in good standing with the Daughters of the American Revolution and traced her genealogy to the early 1690s.

However, her greatest passion was all of her dogs over the years, and the humane societies which she fervently supported.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Yurkavage, retired Wilkes-Barre policeman of 31 years; her daughter, Sandra Yurkavage Ortolano; and granddaughter, Hannah May; son, David Gerald Yurkavage and his three daughters, Kaitlyn, Krissy and Sarah.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019
