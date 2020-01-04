|
Carol C. Jones, 89, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Manor Care Nursing Center, Kingston.
Born in West Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marjorie Perks and was a graduate of West Pittston High School.
Carol worked in the food service industry in the cafeteria at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and for some time at Hill Handbags, Forty Fort. She was a member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church and The Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter #396, Dallas; the Foster Grandparents program; as well as the Red Hats Society. Carol very much enjoyed cooking, baking and writing poems.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Jones; brothers, Ron, Earl, Charles, Howard and Stanley Jones; and grandson, Andrew John Jones.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, David; daughter, Sandy Graefe and her husband, Bill, Sebastian, Fla.; sons, David Jones and his wife, Pam, Charlotte, N.C.; and John Jones and his wife, Kim, Lake Ariel; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020