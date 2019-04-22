Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Catherine Rowe. View Sign

Carol Catherine Rowe of Ashley passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was 80-years old.



She was born Carol Aigeldinger on Nov. 25, 1938, and was preceded in death by her parents, August and Mary Weiner Aigeldinger; and by her sisters, Alice Strosser and Mary Horsefield; and by her brother, Joseph Aigeldinger.



Carol was a 1956 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, where she met her husband, Francis. Carol and Francis Rowe would have been married for 60 years this June. The couple has been together for more than 65 years.



Carol Rowe is survived by her husband, Francis Rowe Jr., 80, Ashley; and their five children, Francis Rowe III and his wife, Debra, Centerville, Ga.; James Rowe and his wife, Ginger, Laceyville; Daniel Rowe and his wife, Pamela, Wilkes-Barre; Carolyn Belz and her husband, Bruce, Alvarado, Texas; and Sharon Scarborough and her husband, Cody, Wyalusing. Carol is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Steven, Dottie, Caitlin, Crysta, Daniel Jr., Gabriel, Marie, Patricia, Billy, Francis and Carol; six great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Marso, Cave Creek, Ariz.; and by her nieces and nephews.



Carol loved to crochet, sew and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time at her summer cottage in Black Walnut where her family would gather and party.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Mark Atwood will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Carol's obituary at

