Carol Cavalari Yohn of Holiday, Fla., and formerly of Kingston, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Born March 24, 1946, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lenita Reedy. She was a graduate of Pittston High School.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert E. Cavalari, in 1995; and Jim Yohn, in 2016; and brother, Elwood Reedy.
Carol is survived by her children, Robert E. Cavalari Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Gilbertsville; Kimberly Hogan and husband, Dana, Kingston; Lynn Cavalari, Glenolden; Michael Cavalari, Peoria, Ariz.; and Thomas Cavalari and wife, Sherrie, Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Robert Cavalari III, Gabriella Cavalari, Matthew Cavalari, Amanda Hogan, Ashlee Hogan, Jessica Cavalari, Isabella Cavalari, Gianna Cavalari, Nani Freitag and Aisia Freitag; one great-granddaughter, Madison Hogan; brothers, Gerald Reedy and wife, Pauline, Duryea; and Robert Reedy and wife, Carol, Exeter; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Leggio's, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019