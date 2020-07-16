Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Carol E. Heiser

Carol E. Heiser, 82, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born Jan. 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Edevane. She was a 1956 graduate of Kingston High School, where she fulfilled her childhood dream of being a majorette.

She worked with the UGI for five years, then married and raised her loving family.

She later worked at Anthracite Apartments, Pittston, as the manager for 28 years until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John; a sister, Janice; and her best buddy, Mr. G.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Jennifer Zimmerman; son, Johnathan; grandson, Zackary; brother, Joseph Edevane; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in the family plot in Forty Fort Cemetery.


